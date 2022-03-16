The police in Guwahati – the capital city of Assam – have seized drugs worth over Rs 130 crores.

This was informed by Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday morning.

The seized contraband items include: 4.6 lakh YABA tablets, 12 kilograms of Metamphetamine and 1.5 kilograms of heroin.

Two persons have also been arrested by the Guwahati police in connection with the seizure.

“In a major op led by Bibekananda Das, ADCP East & Nabajit Nath, OC Sonapur, 4.6 lakh Yaba tablets, 12 kg Metamphetamine and 1.5 kg Heroin have been seized. Two accused apprehended,” tweeted Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.

“@GuwahatiPol pulls of the biggest ever drug bust. Narcotics worth ?130+ crores on the street, intercepted, last night. Bit by bit, we @assampolice are breaking the back of Narco trafficking in the region,” tweeted Guwahati police commissioner Harmeet Singh.

