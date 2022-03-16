New Delhi: The grandson of a senior leader of Bihar’s ruling Janata Dal-United (JD-U) was gunned down in Chapra city in Bihar’s Saran district on Wednesday.



Dipak Kumar, the grandson of senior JD-U and former district council President Baijnath Prasad Bikal, was on the way with his sister on a motorbike to meet with a relative in a nearby village in the district when the incident took place.



As they reached Rampur Bathani village under Garkha police station, 4 bike-borne assailants overtook them and tried to loot his sister’s jewelry.

When Dipak Kumar resisted, one of the robbers pulled out a gun and shot him in the chest at close range, killing him on the spot.



Following the incident, a large number of villagers assembled at the spot and blocked the road for three hours.



SSP, Saran, Santosh Kumar said the matter is under investigation from all angles.



“The deceased’s sister is an eyewitness of the murder. We are making sketches of the accused to identify the robbers. The raids are currently on. Thorough checking is currently underway in the district to nab the accused,” he said.