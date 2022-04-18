Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh is likely to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday.

Manipur CM Biren Singh is on his maiden Delhi visit after formation of the new government in the state.

Although the agenda of the meeting is not known yet, it is expected that Manipur CM Biren Singh will apprise PM Narendra Modi on the key initiatives that are likely to be taken by the new state government in Manipur in the future.

Earlier, after taking charge as the chief minister of Manipur for a second term, Biren Singh had announced that the new government would work towards making the state corruption-free.

He also said that the new Manipur government would work to bring peace and overall development in the state by bringing different insurgent outfits, operating in the state, to the negotiating table.

Notably, the union home ministry had also withdrew “disturbed area” status from areas falling under the jurisdiction of 15 police stations in the Manipur.

The BJP formed the new government in Manipur by securing an absolute majority with 32 seats in the 60-member House in the recently held Assembly elections.