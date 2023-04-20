IMPHAL: Under the joint aegis of William Novick Global Cardiac Alliance USA, and Manipur Heart Foundation, and Sky Hospital Research Centre, Imphal, a two-weeklong children’s heart surgery camp was inaugurated by the Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh at Classic Grande, Imphal West on Thursday.

The camp, which will be the biggest ever held in the northeastern region, has set the target to cater to around 26 children.

Speaking on the occasion, Manipur CM said it is really wonderful as the expert team of the USA has to get ready for giving benefits to children with heart defects of children free of cost.

Manipur CM in his Twitter Post said, “Such joint ventures in the health sector with international corporations like William Novick Global Cardiac Alliance, USA is a welcomed initiative towards providing access to the best treatment and world-class health facilities in the state.”

William Novick founder CEO cum medical director Dr William Novick led a 14-member team of experts and would conduct the heart surgery camp. He also stated that it will be the fifth visit of the team to India.

William Novick recounted that during the previous visits, he had visited altogether 9965 children who were successfully operated on for heart ailments in different medical institutions of India.

Sky Hospital chairman Dr L Shyamkishore said that to save the life of children born with defective hearts parents would be getting the benefits of the camp.

Dr Shyamkishore said that priority is being given to early arrivals and BPL families.

