Manipur: BSF and Police seize hidden arms in Thoubal

Imphal: A joint operation by the Border Security Force (BSF) and Manipur Police led to the recovery of arms and ammunition from the Warouching foothills under Yairipok police station in Thoubal district on Thursday morning.

Acting on intelligence inputs regarding hidden weapons, the security forces conducted a search operation around 7:35 AM using metal detectors.

The operation was carried out under the overall supervision of Thoubal Superintendent of Police, Shirvananda Sobe, IPS.

During the search, the team recovered two self-loading rifles with magazines and 20 live rounds of .303 rifles concealed inside a sack.

The recovered weapons have been deposited at the Yairipok police station, and further legal proceedings are underway.