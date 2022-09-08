IMPHAL: A major tragedy was averted on Thursday after bomb disposal personnel of the Manipur police safely detonated a powerful IED in Imphal.

A suspected improvised explosive device (IED) was planted in front of the office of a local BJP office in Imphal, Manipur.

The BJP’s ward committee office at ward no 16 in Singjamei assembly constituency of Manipur was the target of the bomb.

The bomb weighed around 4 kilograms.

Bomb disposal squad personnel of the Manipur police rushed to the spot and safely detonated the IED.

The entire area was cordoned off and vehicles were stopped from entering or exiting the area to ensure the safety of the people.

The Manipur police said it was not yet known who was responsible for planting the bomb.

A probe was has been launched by the Manipur police.