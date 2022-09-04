IMPHAL: Manipur chief minister Biren Singh has claimed that “love for the BJP” is on the rise in the Northeast.

“Love for the BJP is increasing day by day in the Northeast,” said Manipur chief minister Biren Singh on Sunday.

This statement from the Manipur chief minister came as a reaction to the crossover of five JD-U MLAs to BJP in the state.

“BJP is 100 times better than the system in JD-U,” said Manipur CM Biren Singh.

“Not only MLAs, but JDU workers also joined BJP. I welcome everyone,” he added.

Notably, five of six JD-U MLAs in Manipur joined the ruling BJP on Friday.

The JD-U MLAs who joined the BJP are: K Joykishan, N Sanate, Md Achab Uddin, LM Khaute and T Arunkumar.

A statement signed by Manipur assembly secretary K Meghajit Singh said that the Speaker was pleased to accept the merger of five JDU MLAs with the BJP.

The move by the JD-U MLAs came weeks after Nitish Kumar dumped the BJP and joined forces with RJD, Congress and other parties, displacing the BJP from the government in Bihar.

On Sunday, the five JD-U MLAs who joined the BJP met the party’s national president JP Nadda in New Delhi.