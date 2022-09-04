GUWAHATI: Former chairman of Tata Groups – Cyrus Mistry has died in a road accident on Sunday.

Mistry died after the Mercedes car, he was travelling in, met a road accident at Charoti in Palghar.

Cyrus Mistry was returning to Mumbai from Ahmedabad.

The accident took place on a bridge over Surya River.

The accident took place at around 3:15 pm on Sunday.

Mistry died on the spot.

Two more persons, who were injured in the mishap are undergoing treatment at a hospital.

The injured persons have been identified as Anayta Pandole and Darius Pandole.

The car, Cyrus Mistry was travelling in, crashed on to a divider on the bridge.

Cyrus Mistry was 54 year old.

The body of Mistry has been shifted to the Kasa Rural Hospital in Gujarat for post-mortem.

He is survived by his wife and two children.

The second individual who died in the accident has been identified as Jahangir Binshah Pandole.

Police said that the driver lost control of the vehicle and the car rammed into a divider.

Cyrus Mistry was an Indian-born Irish businessman.

He was the chairman of Tata Group from 2012 to 2016.

He was the sixth chairman of the group, and only the second to not bear the surname Tata.

(This is a breaking story)