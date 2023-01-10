IMPHAL: A bomb blast has been reported from Imphal in Manipur.

Suspected militants exploded an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) at the residential gate of an assistant registrar of the National Institutes of Technology (NIT), Imphal at Kangjabi Leikangbam Leikai in the heart of Imphal city of Manipur on Monday night.

Although no one was injured in the incident, a pit of around one-foot diameter was created near the main entrance gate of the registrar’s residence by the impact of the blast apart from causing damages to the window panes of the house, the Manipur police said.

As per footage of the CCTV installed at the gate of the assistant registrar of the NIT – Leikangbam Dorendro – two masked men, who came on one Honda Activa placed a black colour polythene bag at the gate at around 11.45 pm on Monday.

Then they drove off their two-wheelers as fast as they could. The bomb blasted at around 11.55 pm causing damage to the nearby areas.

Immediately, the Manipur police, bomb experts and a forensic team rushed to the spot and investigated the incident.

Meanwhile, Dorendro said organizations or individuals who were involved in the blast should clarify immediately and if there is any misunderstanding, they should negotiate for a peaceful solution instead of posing a threat to the public.

He said that he didn’t get any threats from any outfit thus far. He also said that such acts of terrorizing people in the crowded place should not be repeated in the future and further questioned who would be responsible if the blast had caused human casualties.