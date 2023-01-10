Imphal: 19-year-old Ranaci Shandham, a resident of Samurou Makha Leikai in Imphal west district was crowned Miss Singju title at the Queen Contest-2022 held as a part of the Singju festival-2022 which concluded on Sunday night at Marjing Polo Complex, Heingang in Manipur‘s Imphal district.

Leibaknganbi Kharibam of Soibam Leikai,18, in Imphal east district was honoured with the 1st runner-up and Raniluxmi Khuraijam, 20, of Langthabal Mantrikhong Mayai Leikai in Imphal the 2nd runner-up.

The winner took home the cash prize of Rs 50,000 with a memento and gilts, the 1st runner-up Rs 30,000 with a memento and gifts, and the 2nd runner-up Rs 20, 000 with mementoes and gifts.

Ranaci Shandham was also awarded the best catwalk in the contest. In the subtitle awards, Thangjam Reena Devi was honoured with the best personality and best discipline, and Hijam Roji Devi was the best photogenic.

A total of 12 bevvies of beauties including one from Assam took part in the contest which was held with Rakesh Nongmaithem as the designer, Joy Moirangmayum as Even Manager, and Anand Huirem as Assistant Event Manager.

The Singju Festival, 2022 was inaugurated on Wednesday with the theme ‘Save our indigenous food and integrity’ to promote the Manipuri ‘Singju’, an important Manipuri cuisine.

The festival was organized by Singju Yokhatpa Lup (SYOL), Manipur, and supported by Marjing Khubam Kanba Lup, Heingang, Imphal.

During the festival, a solo dance competition; painting competition; essay writing competition; voluntary blood donation camp; free eye care camp; song competition (non-professional), and Miss Singju Queen Contest were held.