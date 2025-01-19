Imphal: Manipur Police arrested a suspected cadre of the United People’s Party of Kangleipak (UPPK) during a raid in the southern Kakching district on Sunday.

A police report said some incriminating documents were recovered from his unauthorized possession.

Following a tip-off, a team of Kakching district commandos arrested a cadre of proscribed armed group UPPK from the Hiyanglam Lai Panganba area under the Hiyanglam police station in Kakching district on Saturday around 6 am.

According to police, the arrested person has been identified as Sougrakpam Kingson Singh alias Nongdam (35), son of late S Noren from near Hiyanglam Lai Panganba.

A case has been registered at Hiyanglam police station for further legal action.

The UPPK came into existence with the primary objective of restoring Manipur’s lost sovereignty.

It signed an MoU with the Governments at the center and state on May 24, 2013. Since then the UPPK cadres have been strictly adhering to the cease-fire ground rules.