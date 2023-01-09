IMPHAL: Activists of various organisation launched an indefinite blockade of the Imphal-Moreh road in protest against the killing of a driver from Manipur in Nagaland.

The body of the Manipur driver was recovered at Khuzama in Nagaland.

Drivers of various associations under the aegis of the Moreh Drivers’ Union and volunteers of a newly formed Joint Action Committee (JAC) against the killing of Yanglem Priyobrata launched the agitations along the Imphal-Moreh road at Yaiskul parking in Imphal and Ima Kondom Lairembi at Moreh on Monday.

Yanglem Priyobrata (48), a resident of Nachou Awang Leikai, Manipur’s Bishnupur district had been missing since December 30 last after he had gone for a reserve service to Nagaland and his body was found dead at Khuzama village in Nagaland at around 11.30 am on January 7.

Also read: Manipur government’s rehabilitation programme for surrendered militants an ’eyewash’?

The alleged murder of the driver sparked tension at various locations in Manipur.

The agitators have launched the protest demanding action against the culprits involved in the kidnapping and murder of the Manipur driver.

Meanwhile, the Manipur police has made a routine inquiry requesting the Nagaland counterpart to furnish available information on the incident.