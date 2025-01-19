Haflong: The Assam government, as per a cabinet decision, on Saturday provided an ex-gratia of Rs. 10 lakhs to the next of kin of those who lost their lives in the coal mine incident at Assam Coal Quarry in 3-Kilo under Umrangso police station in Dima Hasao district on January 6.

During the incident, a sudden gush of water inundated the mine pit and tunnel, trapping several miners. Rescue efforts commenced the following day with the involvement of the Army, NDRF, and other security forces.

Assam Mines and Minerals Minister, Kaushik Rai, handed over the cheques in the presence of Debolal Gorlosa, Chief Executive Member (CEM) of the North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council, and other top officials at the Umrangso police station premises on Saturday.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma released the names of nine trapped miners, of whom four bodies have been recovered from the flooded mine.

Families of the remaining five missing persons also received Rs. 6 lakhs each from the Assam Chief Minister’s Relief Fund, with the remaining Rs. 4 lakhs to be provided by the Assam State Disaster Management Authority later.

Expressing his grief and concern, Minister Rai acknowledged the tragic loss of lives.

He said, “While the value of life is immeasurable and the ex-gratia offered today cannot compensate for the loss, this small amount is intended to support the bereaved families and demonstrate our solidarity.”

He urged the families to remain strong during this difficult time and assured them of continued efforts to locate their missing loved ones.

The wife of one of the trapped miners, a mother of two, requested the authorities to issue a ‘Death Certificate’ despite her husband’s body not yet being recovered. She said that she requires this certificate to prove her daughter’s parentage for school admission.

Despite receiving the Rs. 6 lakh ex-gratia, families of the missing persons urged the government to expedite the search efforts.

Rescue team officials reported that 1 crore liters of water are being pumped out of several mines daily, with ongoing rescue operations conducted by NDRF, SDRF, and Army personnel. Navy divers have been withdrawn from the operation.

As per the cabinet decision on Thursday, the Assam government will implement a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to completely ban rat-hole mining across the state.

Furthermore, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) will be formed to investigate the entire incident based on the existing FIR. Retired Justice Anima Hazarika will oversee the SIT’s investigations.

The Mines and Minerals Department will collaborate with central agencies to close down all existing rat-hole mines.