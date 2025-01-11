Assam: Assam Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi has called for the establishment of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the tragic coal mine collapse in Dima Hasao, Assam.

The tragic event, occurred on January 6, trapped at least ten miners after water inundated the illegal rat-hole mine, causing it to collapse.

As rescue efforts enter their fifth day, uncertainty surrounds the fate of the trapped miners.

In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Gogoi drew attention to the persistent issue of illegal rat-hole mining in Assam.

Despite a National Green Tribunal (NGT) ban in 2014, later reinforced in 2015, these hazardous operations continue to thrive.

He pointed out the findings from a 2021 judicial commission led by Justice Brojendra Prasad Katakey, which exposed the scale of illegal mining activities in Assam’s Digboi forest division.

These findings, along with Lok Sabha data from 2019, highlight the grim reality—illegal mining endures due to weak enforcement, corruption, and systemic failures.

Gogoi highlighted that illegal coal mining is rampant in areas like Umrangso and Karbi Anglong, with local operators allegedly running these operations under the radar of authorities.

District administrations and law enforcement were accused of negligence, which has contributed to multiple accidents and loss of life.

The MP stressed the pressing need for an SIT to thoroughly investigate the current tragedy and its root causes.

He called for the probe to not only hold those responsible accountable but also investigate the failure to enforce the NGT ban, the complicity of local authorities, and the unsafe conditions in these mines.

Gogoi also called for a mapping of illegal mining sites across Upper Assam, Karbi Anglong, and Dima Hasao, along with measures to mitigate the environmental damage caused by these activities.

The MP expressed grief concern for workers’ safety and the environmental consequences of unchecked mining, asserting that the people of Assam deserve justice and accountability.