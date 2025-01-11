Guwahati: The Chief Executive Member (CEM) of the Dima Hasao Autonomous Council (DHAC), Debolal Gorlosa, and his wife, Kanika Hojai, have come under fire for their alleged involvement in operating an illegal rat-hole coal mine at Umrangso in Assam’s Dima Hasao district.

Following a growing public outcry over illegal mining operations in the region, FIRs have been filed against the couple at Umrangso Police Station on Friday.

The FIRs, registered by Kome Kemprai and Pitush Langthasa, members of Congress’ Dima Hasao unit, accuse Gorlosa and Hojai of violating the National Green Tribunal (NGT) and Supreme Court’s ban on rat-hole coal mining.

The FIRs call for their immediate arrest and mention charges under Section 303 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BHS) and relevant provisions of the Environmental Protection Act, Mines and Minerals Act, and the Forest Conservation Act.

Kemprai, expressing frustration with the local authorities, claimed that Gorlosa has been involved in corruption for over a decade but has escaped arrest due to police complicity.

He highlighted public outrage and the need for immediate action. Kemprai also shared his personal experience of being jailed for eight months after speaking out against the alleged corruption, revealing a suspected connection between police and Gorlosa.

The link between political figures and illegal coal mining in Dima Hasao surfaced following mine tragedy at the Tin Kilo coal mine in Umrangso.

Three bodies were recovered on Saturday from the coal mine, where at least nine workers have been feared trapped since Monday due to flooding at the Coal Quarry.

On Wednesday morning, divers from the Army’s 21 Paras had recovered the body of Ganga Bahadur Srestho, a resident of Udaypur in Nepal.

A challan issued by the Assam Mining Development Corporation (AMDC) on November 17, 2023, named Kanika Hojai in connection with the illicit mining activity there.

Sominder Karbi Amei (SKA), the Karbi apex body, alongside the Karbi Student Association (KSA), has appealed to the NGT to address the illegal coal mining activities in the district.

In a letter to the NGT on January 10, the organisations urged immediate intervention to preserve the environment and ensure justice.

The letter highlighted the national importance of the issue, stating, “The illegal coal mining in Dima Hasao is not just a local issue but a national concern that threatens both human lives and ecological balance.”