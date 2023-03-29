Imphal: Tensions ran high between the villages of Konsakhul and Leilon Vaiphei in the Kangpokpi district of Manipur due to a boundary dispute.

In an attempt to prevent any further violence, police had to blank fire and disperse the mobs.

Unfortunately, 20 people were injured in the clashes, including 7 women. Two of the wounded were reported to be in serious condition and were taken to Raj Medicity in Imphal for further treatment.

The violence began when an excavator, which was being used to construct a road leading to Konsaram village, was reportedly set ablaze by some villagers of Leilon on March 25.

In response, Manipur government officials, including Manipur Additional DGP (Law and Order) Lupheng Kailun and Kangpokpi District Deputy Commissioner Kengoo Zuringla, arrived on the scene along with a large number of police teams.

At a meeting attended by two village chiefs in the presence of the visiting officials, the two sides agreed to peaceful coexistence in the future, and the situation was brought under control.

As a precautionary measure, the government is reportedly setting up a security camp (Manipur Rifles) between the two warring villages.

The situation is now tense but under control, and police are monitoring the area to ensure that the peace is maintained.