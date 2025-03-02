Imphal: Indian security forces and state police recovered a cache of arms, ammunition, and explosive devices from an inter-district area between Imphal West and Kangpokpi in Manipur during an operation conducted over the past 24 hours, the police said on Sunday.

Based on specific intelligence about the presence of arms and ammunition, Manipur police and central paramilitary personnel, with the help of explosive detection dogs, raided a secluded area in Sairemkhul under Lamshang police station in Imphal West District, near Kangpokpi district.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The operation, which lasted about two hours on Saturday morning, seized:

One 5.56 mm INSAS LMG with one magazine loaded with 20 rounds of 5.56 mm ammunition

One AK-56 rifle

One self-loading rifle with one magazine loaded with 12 rounds

One SLR rifle with one magazine loaded with 10 rounds

One SLR rifle with one magazine loaded with 8 rounds

One submachine gun 9 mm CARBINE 1A1 with one magazine loaded with 8 rounds

One .303 rifle with one magazine loaded with 5 rounds

One DBBL gun from Standard Gun Works

Four high explosive hand grenades without detonators, along with four arming rings

One Chinese hand grenade wrapped with black cello tape

Two camouflage helmets

Three bulletproof (BP) vests

Four BP plates

One camouflage magazine pouch

One Khukri (knife)

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!