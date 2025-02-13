Imphal: Security forces seized a substantial cache of arms and ammunition from a hill district in Manipur on Thursday.

According to police, based on interrogation reports culled from the arrested rebels, central forces assisted by the state forces conducted an area domination campaign at Aigejang Nepali Basti foothill in Kangpokpi hill district on Thursday morning.

The operation successfully ended with the retrieval of several sophisticated weapons and bombs including a sniper gun with a magazine, four 9 mm pistols, 4 high explosive hand grenades, two long-range projector launchers, and two wireless set.

The seized items have been handed over to concerned police station for further legal actions.

