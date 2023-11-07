Guwahati: Unidentified gunmen opened fire at the residences of an MLA and the director of the Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences (JNIMS) in Imphal, Manipur on Monday night, prompting sit-in protests at various locations on Tuesday.

At around 8:30 p.m. on Monday, masked men in an Alto car fired at the residence of Konkham Robindro, the Mayang Imphal Assembly constituency’s MLA.

While no injuries were reported, the bullet attack caused damage to the gate.

Six shots were fired at the gate.

Also Read: Assam minister announces 40000 government jobs for youths

Similarly, around 10 p.m. on Monday, miscreants opened fire at the gate of the JNIMS director, Laishram Deven, in Kwakwa Asem Leikai, Imphal West district.

The gate and the director’s car sustained damage in the attack.

To protest the attacks, several organizations, including the Langthabal Kendra Clubs’ Coordinating Committee and the Langthabal Kendra Meira Paibi Coordinating Committee, organized sit-ins at the gates of the MLA and director’s residences on Tuesday.

Also Read: Assam: Another truck loaded with smuggled cattle seized in Guwahati

The participants urged the armed men to explain the motives behind the attacks and to refrain from firing in crowded areas.

The JNIMS director also appealed for an end to such violence.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attacks so far.