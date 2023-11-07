Guwahati: A truck loaded with cattle allegedly meant for smuggling was seized by a team of Assam police in the Jorabat area of Guwahati on Tuesday.

As per police sources, the truck was loaded with 32 cattle heads and was on its way to Meghalaya.

However, the police had inputs that the cattle were illegally being transported and had no valid documents.

Two persons who were in the truck during the interception were immediately detained.

The two identified as Ashraful Alam and Zakir Ahmed were arrested on charges of cattle smuggling.

The cattle were allegedly being taken to Byrnihat from Numaligarh in Assam.

The cattle that were loaded on the truck had no documentation and are suspected to have been stolen from various locations in the state.

The police have launched an investigation into the case.