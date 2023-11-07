Guwahati: The Assam Forest Department will carry out an anti-encroachment drive to clear the Nalbari Reserve Forest in Goalpara district of illegal settlers. The drive will be carried out with the assistance of the Goalpara civil and police administration, aims to clear about 100 hectares of land.

A total of 246 families have been served notice to vacate the land, and many have already left. In areas with permanent structures, excavators are being used for demolition.

Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) of Goalpara Tejas Mariswamy said these 246 families were served notice to vacate the land and many have already left.

“Three teams have been formed and they are carrying out the drive. If possible, we will finish the drive by Tuesday. We have kept Wednesday as the spare day,” he said, adding that the eviction is being carried out with the assistance of the Goalpara civil and police administration.

Forest officials have said that there will be no relocation for the people being evicted, as they were “encroachers” on forest land.

“We are hopeful that the Nalbari Reserve Forest will be completely encroachment-free at the end of this drive,” he said.

About 100 hectares of land will be cleared, with the eviction carried out in Hatimura, Hasdoba and Angtihara areas on the first day, officials said.

This is not the first time that such a drive has been conducted in Assam. In July 2021, 15 families were evicted from the Nalbari Reserve Forest, and in February 2023, 2,099 hectares of the Burachapori Wildlife Sanctuary in Sonitpur district was cleared, affecting about 12,800 people.