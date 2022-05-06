Imphal: Four cars were partially damaged in a blast triggered by suspected militants through remote control device in Manipur’s Imphal East district early on Friday.

This is the second blast within a day in the same district.



Police said that the blast took place at around 3.15 a.m. near the residence of R.K. Virendra in Khurai area.



“Since the blast occurred early in the morning, luckily, no casualties have been reported,” a police official told the media.



Police suspect that the miscreants had planted the bomb over a dispute over contractual government works.



So far no group has claimed responsibility for any of the two blasts.



On Thursday, a powerful IED was exploded in front of a spare parts shop at Nagamapal in Imphal city. No one was injured as the blast took place early in the morning.