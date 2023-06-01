IMPHAL: Union Home Minister Amit Shah as expected addressed a tailor-made media conference where bombastic words and politically correct statements ruled the roost.

Addressing the media in Imphal on Thursday forenoon before his most convenient departure to the national capital, the Union Minister announced a probe panel led by a retired judge to investigate the widespread violence that Manipur witnessed leading to loss of lives and damage to properties.

Also read: Manipur violence | Kuki-Zo villages attacked by ‘radical Meitei groups’ despite Amit Shah’s appeal for peace: ITLF

An inquiry committee led by a retired judge into the violence of this stature and magnitude?

It’s anybody’s guess.

However, in a glimmer of hope, six cases pertaining to the violence will be probed by a special CBI team, Amit Shah announced after his three-day visit to the violence-hit Manipur.

Also read: Manipur: Amit Shah in Moreh, talks with Kuki civil society groups

Terming the ongoing violence in Manipur as ‘ethnic clashes’, the Union Home Minister appealed for ‘peace’ from ‘either or side’ and cautioned people from failing for rumours.

Also read: Manipur violence | Kuki & other communities support government’s initiatives to restore normalcy: Amit Shah in Moreh

Stern action will be taken if there is any violation of the SoO agreement, the Home Minister said urging everyone to surrender arms, Shah said.

Addressing a press conference in Imphal, Manipur https://t.co/VLQygUaNUR — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) June 1, 2023

Amit Shah has held several rounds of meetings with every section of the society, including officers, political parties and the representatives of Kuki and Meitei civil groups.

Also read: Manipur: Amit Shah in Moreh, talks with Kuki civil society groups

He further said, an inter-agency unified command will start working in Manipur from Thursday under Kuldeep Singh, retired DG, CRPF – overseeing the coordination among the agencies deployed in the state to manage the situation, Amit Shah said.

Also read: Manipur violence | Kuki & other communities support government’s initiatives to restore normalcy: Amit Shah in Moreh