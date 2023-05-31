IMPHAL: On the third day of his visit to strife-torn Manipur, which has yet to yield and positive result, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday morning visited the India-Myanmar border town of Moreh in Manipur’s Tengnoupal district,

Also read: Manipur violence | Political solution within 15 days: Amit Shah assures tribal leaders

It is learnt that Shah had met Kuki civil society groups and visited the residents of some of the victims of the violence.

The Home Minister is also expected to review the security measures in place, Army sources claimed.

Also read: Manipur violence | Amit Shah chairs all-party meeting in Imphal

Shah, who flew into Imphal on Monday night, will visit Kangpokpi district in the afternoon, and will meet various groups there as well, they said.

Also read: Manipur violence | Amit Shah holds crucial meetings with CSOs

This is s developing story, Details are awaited. Updates will be given from time to time.