IMPHAL: Union home minister Amit Shah, on Tuesday (May 30), chaired an all-party meeting at the residence of Manipur chief minister in Imphal.

The meeting was convened to discuss the ongoing crisis in the Northeast state of Manipur.

Almost all political parties from Manipur attended the meeting chaired by union home minister Amit Shah.

It may be mentioned here that earlier in the day Amit Shah also met representatives from different civil society organisations (CSOs) of Manipur.

“Had a fruitful discussion with the members of the different civil society organizations today in Imphal,” union home minister Amit Shah had said.

Prior to the meeting with the CSOs, Amit Shah also sat for discussions with women leaders of Manipur over breakfast.

He said: “Together, we are committed to ensuring peace and prosperity in the state.”

Notably, Manipur has been on the boil since May 3 after clashes broke out between two communities in state and subsequent large-scale violence.

Nearly 100 people lost their lives and thousands of people were displaced following the clashes and subsequent violence in the state.

(This is a breaking story. More details awaited)