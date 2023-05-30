CHURACHANDPUR: Union home minister Amit Shah has assured the tribal community in the violence-hit state of Manipur of a “political solution within 15 days”.

This was claimed by the representatives of the Indigenous Tribal Leaders Forum (ITLF) after meeting Amit Shah at Churachandpur in Manipur on Tuesday (May 30).

Notably, union home minister Amit Shah visited Churachandpur district in Manipur to hold talks with tribal leaders from the state, including Kuki MLAs and ITLF representatives.

The meeting between Amit Shah and Kuki MLAs and ITLF representatives was held at the Assam Rifles camp at Tuibong in Churachandpur district of Manipur.

Amit Shah had arrived at Churachandpur in Manipur in helicopter, following which he held meetings with church leaders and intellectuals from the Kuki community.

Notably, the ITLF representatives also submitted an 11-point charter of demands to union home minister Amit Shah during the meeting.

The demands put forth by the ITLF also including the demand for “separate administration” and imposition of President’s Rule in Manipur.

“Union home minister Amit Shah assured a permanent political solution within 15 days,” ITLF spokesperson Ginza Vualjong told media persons after the meeting.

It may be mentioned here that the Indigenous Tribal Leaders’ Forum (ITLF) has demanded imposition of President’s rule in the violence-hit Northeast state of Manipur.

Furthermore, the ITLF also demanded the sacking of the current N Biren Singh-led BJP government in the state of Manipur.

“We demand the immediate imposition of President’s Rule in Manipur and the sacking of the N Biren Singh led government,” the ITLF said in a statement.

The organisation also accused the Manipur government and the state’s armed forces of “carrying out ethnic cleansing continuously since 3rd May 2023 against the tribal people in different tribal villages wherein tribal villages were burnt down to ashes and many innocent tribals murdered”.

“It is learned that the valley underground cadres disguised in Manipur police uniforms were the perpetrators leading the endless horrific crime against the tribals,” the ITLF stated in the statement.

“While the SoO groups are in their designated camps, the poor tribal villagers defending their villages with just a handful of single barrels guns and a few licensed guns were collected from them by the Army leaving them helpless or leaving them to die at the hands of the state-led machinery,” the ITLF added.

While ‘condemning’ the Manipur government, the organisation also urged the central government “to deploy more forces in our villages to protect our innocent tribal villagers whose lives are in danger”.