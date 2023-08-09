IMPHAL: Amidst ethnic clashes between the Kukis and Meiteis in Manipur, five persons – including two women – belonging to the state’s Muslim community, were held by women groups for allegedly smuggling life-saving drugs illegally from Manipur to Myanmar through Moreh.

They were nabbed at Wangjing-Lamding bazaar in India-Myanmar border town of Moreh in Manipur on Tuesday (August 08).

It may be mentioned here that the minority Manipuri Muslim community has been maintaining neutrality ever since the ethnic conflict between the Kukis and Meiteis broke out on May 3 in Manipur.

They could freely roam in both hills and valley districts of Manipur.

The nabbing and seizure of a large consignment of life-saving drugs were made when the women vigilante groups of Wangjing-Lamding launched an operation at around 5 am on Tuesday.

These CSO groups are working under the aegis of the All Wangjing-Lamding, Kairembikhok club organizations, Thoubal, and all Kakching district club organizations.

Acting on a tip, the womenfolk halted two vehicles plying towards Moreh from Imphal – one Maruti Swift (MN 06LB 6670) and an Alto car(MN 04 A 8813) – used for smuggling the medicines.

The apprehended persons have been identified as Md Abdul Samad (42), Soneirun Nesa Bibi (42), Md Feroz Khan (50), Samila Amina (46) and Md Umar (42).

The nabbed persons hail from Lilong village under Thoubal police station in Manipur.

Later, the womenfolk handed over the nabbed smugglers to the representatives of two Muslim organizations – ANJUMAN and AMMOCOC for taking necessary actions against them for their trying to unlawful activities amidst the communal violence.