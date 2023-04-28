IMPHAL: An agitated mob first vandalized, and later set ablaze, the venue where Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh was scheduled to hold a programme in the state’s Churachandpur district on Friday.

As the situation turned ugly, the Churachandpur administration increased the security in the district.

Though things are under control, simmering tension is brewing across the district.

The Chief Minister is scheduled to inaugurate a gym cum sports facility in the district on Friday.

Huge crowds were seen breaking chairs and other properties inside the venue where the Chief Minister is scheduled to visit on Friday.

The mob also set ablaze sports equipment of the newly constructed gym.

The district administration is yet to confirm whether the Chief Minister’s programme has been cancelled due to the violence.

Meanwhile, the district magistrate of Churachandpur has clamped indefinite prohibitary orders under Section 144 CrPC in Churachandpur district.

According to the Superintendent of Police, Churachandpur, there is every likelihood of a breach of peace, disturbance to public tranquillity and grave danger to lives and properties within the revenue jurisdiction of Churachandpur district.

The administration has also asked internet providers to curb/suspend internet/mobile data in the Churachandpur district with immediate effect and until the situation improves.

The mob violence was reportedly led by the Indigenous Tribal Leaders’ Forum, who has been objecting to the BJP-led state government’s survey of reserved and protected forest areas besides the wetlands.

The tribal forum accused the state government of having demolishing churches.

The forum stated in a statement that it has been compelled to carry out a non-cooperation campaign against the government thus obstructing its programmes and also called for a bandh eight hour strike in the district on Friday starting from 8 am.

The Kuki Students’ Organization has also supported the forum with allegations of showing ‘stepmotherly attitude’ to the tribals of the state.

The Manipur government earlier this month reportedly demolished three churches in the state saying these were illegally constructed.