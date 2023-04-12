IMPHAL: A forty-year-old man was shot dead by unknown armed men at an area of Choither Radha village about 4 km from Ukhrul district headquarters of Manipur on Tuesday night.

The victim suffered two bullet injuries on his head and Rs 3270 was found in the deceased pocket.

The victim’s hands were tied at the back with a rope, his face covered with blood, and one bullet (projectile) was recovered on the spot, an official report said on Wednesday.

On receiving the report, an official team of the district led by the Superintendent of Police Ukhrul, Ningshem Vashum, and SDO/SDM Ukhrul Block Suranjoy Maibam Singh rushed to the spot and took stock of the situation, the report stated.

The on-spot inquiry established that one bullet injury was found at the back of the right side behind the ear that had entered through the right eye, near the eyebrow and the second bullet injury was at the back of the left side near the upper side of the ear, the report mentions.

Later, the victim was identified as Th Khalmi, 40, from Asipung village of Ukhrul district.

The body of the slain individual has been handed over to the family members after post-mortem examinations at the state government-run Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences, Imphal, the report stated.

The cause of the killing is yet to be ascertained.

No individual or group have claimed responsibility for the killing so far.

A case has been registered at the Ukhrul police station, the report added.