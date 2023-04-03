Imphal: One person was injured in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast in Ukhrul town in Manipur on Monday evening, reports said.

According to reports, the IED exploded at a place in between the Makhan Store and Viewland Baptist Church in Ukhrul at around 6 pm on Monday.

The injured person was rushed to a nearby hospital, the report stated, adding that casualties may be increased.

No individual or underground group has claimed responsibility for the incident so far.

A team of the Ukhrul district police and paramilitary personnel rushed to the spot and started an investigation into the incident.

Security forces have launched massive operations to nab the culprits involved in the blast.

Today’s explosion is the third such incident in less than three months that occurred in the Ukhrul district headquarters.

On March 21, 2023, a powerful IED exploded inside the mini secretariat campus at Ukhrul causing damage to the wall of the building.

On January 25, a powerful bomb exploded in the Ukhrul injuring four pedestrians.