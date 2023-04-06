Imphal: Two women Over Ground Workers (OGW) of the banned outfit Manipur Naga People’s Front (MNPF) were arrested on Thursday for their alleged involvement in the bomb blast in Manipur’s Ukhrul, police said.

Five mobile handsets and several incriminating items were found on them, said a police official.

The duo were arrested in a joint operation in Manipur‘s Imphal East district, a senior police officer said.

Based on input received from the Assam Rifles, a team of Manipur police led by Ukhrul SP Ningshem Vashum raided a hideout in the Yaingangpoki Bazar area, the officer stated.

During the search operation, two women identified as Jorah Jajo, 42, and Leisa Jajo 22, both of Nongdam (T) village in Nongdam Lamlong Ukhrul, Manipur were arrested, the IPS officer said.

On further verification, the detainees stated that they worked as OGW of the MNPF under the command of one Ruichumhao Jayo, 49, Finance Secretary of MNPF who is also the husband of Jorah Jajo and father of Leisa Jajo (the two detainees), the officer stated.

Further, Jorah Jajo disclosed that Ruichumhao Jajo used to demand and collect money using her account and her daughter’s (Leisa Jajo) G. Pay account to from businessmen and government officials in the Ukhrul district.

At least five persons, all non-locals, were injured in a bomb blast that occurred on Monday in Manipur’s Ukhrul district.