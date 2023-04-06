IMPHAL: Three shots were fired by car-borne youths at Manipur police personnel, who were on frisking and checking duties at Lilong Bridge along national highway 102, about 11 kilometre from Imphal.

The incident took place on Wednesday (April 05) night.

After attacking the police personnel, the car sped up towards Imphal – the capital of Manipur.

However, no casualty was reported in the attack, the Manipur police said on Thursday (April 06).

After the firing incident, a red alert was issued and Manipur police commando teams from the Singjamei police station, Lamsang police and Toupokpi police outpost were involved in a high-speed chase to nab the attackers.

The Manipur police commando teams finally managed to overpower the attackers.

Three youths were arrested at around 11.15 pm on Wednesday in Maibam Leikai area near Manipur University.

One .32 revolver with three live rounds of ammunition and an equal number of emptied cartridges have been recovered from them.

The arrested persons have been identified as Thokchomg Gyanendra alias Benjon (26), Ingudam Denny (23) and Augsta (23).

The cause of the opening fire upon the police on duty is under investigation.