Imphal: The Assam Rifles (AR) during its operation against illegal smuggling of areca nuts (supari), around 956 bags were seized that were being transported from Myanmar to Manipur through the Kamjong district of the state.

The AR claimed to have recovered 958 bags filled with illicit areca nuts, valued at approximately Rs 10.848 crore in the international market.

A total of 17 vehicles were impounded and nine alleged smugglers, all from the neighbouring country of Myanmar, were apprehended during the period from August 27 to August 31, 2023, the statement said.

The illicit cargo was being clandestinely transported in 17 Shaktiman trucks through the General Area Sangka Lok Nala track, perilously close to the international border on the Indian side, the statement said.

In a decisive action, the Assam Rifles intercepted this smuggling operation and confiscated both the 958 bags of areca nuts and the 17 Shaktiman vehicles involved.

The seized goods and apprehended smugglers were handed over to the Forest Department in Kamjong for further legal proceedings, the statement added.