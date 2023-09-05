IMPHAL: A drone-dropped improvised explosive device (IED) was defused by the security forces at Moirang in Manipur on Tuesday (September 05).

The IED was detected by the personnel of Manipur police and security forces in South Manipur on Tuesday (September 05) morning.

After the IED was detected, an anti-bomb squad was called in to defuse the IED, and the road was closed for traffic movement.

The IED was detected by a joint team of Manipur police in Moirang and other security personnel near the Mahindra Showroom and Hotel Elegant at Tiddim Road in Bishnupur district of Manipur at 7 am on Tuesday (September 05).

Officials said that shortly after the detection of the IED, traffic was halted and the movement of people was restricted.

A bomb disposal squad was rushed to the spot and defused the IED.

Ahead of the detection of the IED, search operations were conducted by security forces in the fringe and vulnerable areas of Churachandpur, Thoubal, Imphal East, Imphal West, and Kakching districts of Manipur and recovered one arm and four explosives from Imphal East and Thoubal districts.