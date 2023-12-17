Imphal: In a swift operation driven by intelligence, Manipur police successfully recovered a stolen car and apprehended a suspect in Thoubal district on Sunday.

Acting on a tip, a joint team of central and state forces scoured the Usoipokpi-Tharaorou hills near Lilong police station for four hours, leading them to the silver car, equipped with a fake smart card.

70-year-old Thupam Kaboklei, residing in the vicinity, was arrested for questioning and for allegedly harbouring the stolen vehicle.

Police combed through 30 houses and verified the identities of around 100 individuals during the operation.

Furthermore, the recovered car is currently in the custody of Lilong police station, and police urged anyone who has fallen victim to car theft to come forward and identify their vehicle.

In a follow-up action, another joint search operation was conducted in Tangjeng Mangjing village, Kakching district, but yielded no recoveries or arrests.

The joint team comprised of BSF personnel led by Premchand along with five teams from the Kakching District police and CDO, Manipur.