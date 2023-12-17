Imphal: In a significant blow to illegal poppy cultivation in Manipur, a joint operation by central and state forces has destroyed 42 acres of poppy plantations across Kangpokpi and Ukhrul districts. Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh has lauded the dedicated efforts of the team involved in the successful operation.

The operation, conducted on December 14th and 15th, targeted poppy plantations in Makui and Langka villages of Kangpokpi district, and along the Sihai hill range in Ukhrul district.

A combined team of CRPF, Assam Rifles, Kangpokpi Police, Forest officials, and the SDC T. Waichong worked in close coordination to eradicate the illegal crops.

Chief Minister Singh took to Twitter to express his appreciation for the team’s dedication. In his tweet, he acknowledged the contributions of each participant, from the CRPF and Assam Rifles to the local police and Forest officials. He highlighted the importance of such joint efforts in ensuring community well-being and upholding the rule of law.