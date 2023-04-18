IMPHAL: As the government is committed to improving and protecting the health of the people including adolescents, the process is underway to install sanitary pads vending machines in at least 38 schools in Manipur under the Chief Minister’s Menstrual Hygiene Scheme (CMMHS).

This was stated by Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh.

The orientation programme for 75 teachers from 38 schools held on December 27, 2022, to January 6, 2023, had been completed at Imphal.

Sanitary napkin allocation is also done.

Installation of sanitary vending machines & incinerators in 16 schools out of 32 schools is underway.

In his Twitter post on Tuesday, CM Biren Singh said, “These machines provide easy access to sanitary napkins while helping minimize bio-medical waste and incidences of infection among girls and women during menstruation and post-delivery periods.”

The scheme was launched on December 15, 2022, in convergence with the Health Department, State Health Society, National Health Mission, and Education Department and implemented in all 16 districts in an effort to increase awareness of menstrual hygiene in school-going adolescent girls and empower them through education on the topic & distributing sanitary napkins free of cost.

The rationale of the Scheme – ‘Good menstrual hygiene is essential for the health and dignity of girls and women.’

Objectives of the scheme:

To provide free sanitary napkin vending machines, incinerators, and sanitary napkins in selected Govt. & Govt-aided schools for school-going adolescent girls.

Adolescent girls (classes VI-XII) will get monthly education on menstrual hygiene from trained school nodal teachers and Health & Wellness Ambassadors of the School Health and Wellness Programme (a part of the Ayushman Bharat Programme).

Increase awareness about menstrual hygiene to empower and boost the self-esteem of adolescent girls.

Ensure secure, environmentally responsible disposal of sanitary napkins.

Chief Minister’s Menstrual Hygiene Scheme’s main target population is school-going adolescent girls between the age group of 10-19 years (Class VI-XII) from Govt & Govt Aided Schools. (School Fagathansi Schools List) and out of which 38 schools were selected for the first phase of the scheme.

