IMPHAL: As many as 37 militants of Manipur-based outfits have laid down arms before chief minister Biren Singh at a ceremony in Imphal.

Of the 37 militants to surrender on Friday (April 21), 36 belong to the Chin Kuki Liberation Army (CKLA).

One cadre of PREPAK (Pro) also surrendered at the “homecoming ceremony” held at Imphal in Manipur.

The “homecoming ceremony” was held at the banquet hall of 1st Manipur Rifles in Imphal.

Also read: Manipur | No crisis within government, asserts CM Biren Singh

The surrendered weapons include: four AK series rifles, one .22 rifle, one 303 rifles, one single barrel, one carbine, and four pistols, two hand grenades and 540 assorted ammunition.

“I appreciate and welcome the 37 cadres of the two UG groups for their decision to return to the mainstream by laying down their arms,” said Manipur CM Biren Singh while speaking at the ceremony.

The Manipur CM added: “With more insurgents joining our efforts to bring progress into the state by laying down their arms & putting their faith in the BJP government, I am confident that we will strengthen the peace and progress of Manipur.”

Under the revised scheme for surrender-cum-rehabilitation of militants in Northeast states, the rehabilitation benefits given to the surrendered cadres include a one-time financial grant of Rs 4 lakh, which is to be kept in a bank in their names as a fixed deposit for a period of three years, monthly stipends of Rs 6000 per person and incentives for surrendered weapons.

The surrendered militants further has to stay in a rehabilitation camp for three years.