Manipur: 3 smugglers arrested with Rs 5.5 crore heroin in Imphal

Imphal: The Narcotics Affairs and Border Police (NAB) of the Manipur Police Department arrested three individuals and seized 5.5 kilograms of high-quality heroin valued at over Rs 5.5 crores in the regional drug trade.

Acting on specific intelligence, the NAB team launched a swift operation on Tuesday night, intercepting a vehicle traveling from Imphal toward Mao, Manipur’s northern border town with Nagaland.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Also Read: Manipur: Weapons seized in Imphal East

The operation, carried out along National Highway-02 (Imphal to Mao) in Imphal West district, resulted in the arrest of three drug smugglers and the recovery of 461 soap cases containing heroin powder, weighing approximately 5.5 kilograms. The contraband was concealed under the front seat of the intercepted vehicle.

The heroin is believed to have been illegally transported into the state from neighboring Myanmar via National Highway-102, which links Dimapur in Nagaland to Moreh, a border town in Manipur. The recovered vehicle and seized contraband are currently in police custody.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Also Read: Manipur police arrest two vehicle-lifting gang members

While the names of the arrested smugglers have not yet been disclosed, an FIR has been filed under the relevant sections of the law, and further investigations are underway.

This operation underscores the commitment of the Manipur Police to curbing drug trafficking in the region.