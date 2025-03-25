Imphal: In a swift operation, Manipur police arrested two suspected members of a vehicle-lifting gang in a series of drives over the past 72 hours in the southern Thoubal district.

Police apprehended Md Mehta, 27, from Lilong Uku Maning, under the Lilong police station on Monday. His arrest followed the interrogation of Meraimayum Nadim, 26, who was arrested on Saturday. During the drives, the police recovered a stolen two-wheeler.

Acting on intelligence, the police launched operations that led to the arrest of Nadim from Lilong Chingkham Tamayai Leikai, under the same police station. Both men are suspected members of a vehicle-lifting gang.

Other gang members remain on the run, and the police are continuing efforts to capture them.

