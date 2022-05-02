Imphal: Five personnel of Narcotics and Affairs of Border (NAB) in Manipur have been placed under suspension for their alleged unruly behavior and indulging in activities that were beyond their line of duty.

Police on Monday said without any information from any Officer of NAB or permission from their superiors, the five personnel detained two persons and took them to the Mahabali area and behaved in a very unprofessional manner.

Chief Minister N Biren said, “For any Government servant, unruly behavior and indiscipline will be strictly dealt with.”