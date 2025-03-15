Manipur: War like stores seized in Imphal East

Imphal: The security forces launched targeted operations and recovered a significant store of warlike weapons in Imphal East district of Manipur, said the official report on Saturday.

Security forces carried out the initiative as a major step towards thwarting armed miscreants’ attempts to increase anti-social activities in Manipur.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Manipur police and Central forces carried out the operations in four different villages under three separate police stations across the Imphal East district during the past 48 hours, official reports stated.

In the operation at Pukhao Shantipur hill areas under Sagolmang-PS, Imphal East District, security forces recovered one Bolt action .303 Rifle with Magazine, 10 INSAS LMG Magazine, one INSAS Rifle Magazine, 13 Bulletproof (BP) Helmets, and six BP jacket covers.

During the operation, security forces also recovered 4 BP Plates, 2 Helmets, an Ammunition Box, a BP Jacket, 7 empty cases, and other clothing items from the villages of Sanasabi and part of Thamnapokpi area under Yaingangpokpi police station

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Moreover, in a significant operation, security forces recovered one 51mm Mortar, one .32 Pistol with magazine, one 12 Bore Single Barrel Gun, one INSAS magazine, five INSAS Rifle ammunition, 2 Bulletproof (BP) Jackets and 3 BP helmetsfrom Matai Village under Heingang-PS of Imphal East, the official report added.