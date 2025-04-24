Manipur: 24-hour strike called over alleged custodial death of youth

Imphal: The Joint Action Committee (JAC) against the Custodial Death of Khoisnam Sanajaoba, also known as Ibungo, has announced a 24-hour general strike in Manipur starting midnight on Thursday.

The protest is in response to the alleged custodial death of Sanajaoba, a 27-year-old village volunteer from Imphal East district.

According to JAC Convener L Kumari Devi, Sanajaoba was arrested by the Imphal East Commando unit on March 31 and later died in police custody on April 13.

In the lead-up to the strike, the JAC had organized sit-in protests, rallies in Imphal East, and submitted an ultimatum to the Governor of Manipur on April 17, demanding justice.

Essential services such as medical care, water supply, media, electricity, and religious ceremonies will be exempted from the strike.

The JAC is calling for a thorough, impartial investigation into the incident, demanding either a CBI probe or a judicial inquiry led by a sitting or retired High Court judge. They have also urged the government to file an FIR against all officials involved in Sanajaoba’s arrest, investigation, and custody.

In addition to seeking justice, the JAC has put forward several other demands: adequate ex gratia compensation to the deceased’s family, a government job for the next of kin, and the release of the post-mortem report along with unedited videography of the autopsy.

Meanwhile, police reports indicate that Sanajaoba was one of four active members of the KCP-Noyon group arrested on March 31 in connection with extortion activities.

Authorities also claimed to have recovered firearms and ammunition during the operation.