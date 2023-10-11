Drivers on indefinite strike in Manipur

Imphal: Manipur on Wednesday started facing an artificial shortage of ordinary petrol due to indefinite strike and restrictions on government oil depots by All Manipur Petroleum Products Transporters’ Association (AMPPTA) and All Manipur Petroleum Products Drivers’ Association (AMPPDA).

In response to the appeal made by these two outfits, all the fuel outlets in the state remained shut from Wednesday onwards.

AMPPDA and AMPPTA are demanding to provide adequate security along the National Highways.

AMPTA president L Somendro said that two tanker trucks were hit by bullets in the armed attack in the Nungba area along NH 37 on Monday around 8.30 pm and assaulted several drivers, apart from breaking the windshields.

The president also alleged that armed groups along the highway used to extort Rs 4000 to Rs 4500 per truck during the present humanitarian crisis in the state.

AMPPDA secretary Mukta Nongbri also expressed unhappiness over the negligence of the government towards their appeal for providing adequate security on many occasions.

Meanwhile, Daichui Gangmei, president of the Rongmei Naga Students Organisation, Manipur said that the organization will take action on those who attacked drivers soon.

He stated that some miscreants used to open fire with air guns in the Nungba area on NH 37 causing agitation.