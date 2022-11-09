Imphal: The police in Manipur have arrested a man for allegedly posting derogatory remarks against Chief Minister N Biren Singh.

The 22-year-old man was also accused of making derogatory posts about the BJP on Facebook.

He has been identified as Laishram Malemnganba and was arrested on Monday from his house in Waiton in the Imphal East district.

Also Read: Assam: 110 kgs of ganja worth Rs 11 lakh recovered by RPF of NF Railway

He was arrested based on a complaint lodged by state BJYM president Manoharmayum Barish Sharma.

The complainant said that the remarks made by Laishram have put the BJP in the wrong light.

Also Read: Assam witnesses last lunar eclipse of 2022

Laishram Malemnganba has been booked under different sections of the IPC.

He has been charged with sections 295A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs), 298 (uttering words etc with deliberate intent to wound religious feelings) and 500 (punishment for defamation).

The investigation into the matter is still on.