Imphal: A total of 196 looted and illegally held arms, including sophisticated weapons, were surrendered to Manipur police on Thursday, the final deadline for returning the weapons, officials reported.

A senior police official confirmed that the arms, along with a large cache of ammunition, were deposited in eight districts: Churachandpur, Bishnupur, Thoubal, Imphal East, Imphal West, Kakching, Jiribam, and Pherzawl.

Following the deadline, central and state security forces, including the Army and Assam Rifles, will launch a joint operation to recover the remaining looted weapons in both the valley and hill districts.

“Our primary objective is to ensure the free movement of people and vehicles on all roads in Manipur from March 8, as directed by Union Home Minister Amit Shah,” the official stated.

Police officials reported that, as of March 6, over 967 looted and illegally held weapons, including sophisticated arms and ammunition, have been returned since Governor Bhalla’s initial appeal on February 20.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah reviewed the security situation in Manipur during a high-level meeting in New Delhi on March 1, attended by key state and security officials.

Shah reiterated the central government’s commitment to restoring peace and directed that free movement be ensured on all roads from March 8, with strict action against obstructions.

He also instructed the expedited completion of fencing along the Myanmar border and the dismantling of drug trafficking networks in Manipur.

The March 1 meeting was the first major review since President’s Rule was imposed in Manipur on February 13, following the resignation of Chief Minister N. Biren Singh. The state has experienced ethnic violence between the Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities since May 3, 2023.

Reports indicate that over 6,000 weapons and a large amount of ammunition were looted from police stations and outposts during the ethnic clashes. Security forces have recovered a significant number of these weapons through ongoing operations.

Governor Bhalla, in a renewed appeal on February 28, extended the deadline for voluntary surrender of arms to 4 p.m. on March 6, stating that no punitive action would be taken during this period.

However, possession of illegal arms after the deadline will result in legal action.