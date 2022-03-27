Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh, on Sunday, hit out at former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti after she advocated talks with Pakistan over Kashmir issue.

Mehbooba Mufti had earlier stated that to ensure peace in Kashmir, India must engage in dialogue with Pakistan over the Kashmir issue and resolve it.

Responding to Mehbooba Mufti’s statement, Manipur chief minister Biren Singh has hit out at the former J&K CM saying that India does not need to discuss its internal matters with Pakistan.

“Why India government should talk with Pakistan for Kashmir? Kashmir is an integral part of India? Kashmir issue is an internal matter of India, no need for an outsider,” Biren Singh tweeted.

Also read: Tripura violence: Supreme Court directs police not to take action against four students

Why India government should talk with Pakistan for Kashmir ? Kashmir is an integral part of India ? Kashmir issue is an internal matters of India ,no need for an outsider — N.Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) March 27, 2022