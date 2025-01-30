IIIT and Manipur University Sign MoU to boost research collaboration

Imphal: IIIT Manipur and Manipur University have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to strengthen their academic and research ties.

The agreement, signed by Prof. Naorem Lokendra Singh, Vice-Chancellor of Manipur University, and Prof. Krishnan Baskar, Director of IIIT Manipur, focuses on collaborative efforts such as joint research projects, funding initiatives, student internships, and exchange programs.

The MoU also paves the way for organizing workshops, seminars, and conferences to foster knowledge sharing.

The signing event was attended by key officials including Prof. Nameirakpam Basanta Singh, Dean of the School of Engineering at Manipur University, and Dr. Nongmeikapam Kishorjit, Registrar of IIIT Manipur.

Founded in 2015 under the Ministry of Higher Education, IIIT Manipur has been a key player in transforming Manipur into a hub for IT talent and industry. One of the institute’s notable achievements is the establishment of a 5G research lab, selected as one of 100 institutions across India for this government initiative.

This lab is set to enhance research in 5G and beyond and provide further opportunities for collaborative research under the new MoU.

The partnership between IIIT Manipur and Manipur University is poised to unlock new possibilities for academic growth and technological advancements, positioning Manipur as a prominent force in the IT and digital sectors.