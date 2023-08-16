Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Manipur University.

Manipur University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of 1 (one) Guest Faculty of Korean Language on contract basis in the Department of Foreign Language.

Name of post : Guest Faculty of Korean Language

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualifications: As prescribed by the UGC for Assistant Professor in the concerned subject.

Also Read : Kangana Ranaut praises John Abraham for not ‘harassing women’

Desirability :

1. Specialization in teaching Advanced Korean Interpretation and Translation for M. A. and Hanja (Chinese characters) with Korean Proverbs and Idioms.

2. Candidate with TOP IK level 6 or Native Korean.

3. Teaching Experience more than 3 years in University.

Salary : Rs 1,500/- per lecture subject to a maximum of Rs. 50,000/- (Fifty thousand) only per month.

Also Read : Assam CM visits world’s tallest naturally formed Shivling in Arunachal Pradesh

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 29th August 2023 at 1 PM in Committee Room of the Vice-Chancellor’s Secretariat, Manipur University.

How to apply : Candidates are required to submit their bio-data along with supporting documents to the Head, Department of Foreign Language, Manipur University, Canchipur-795003 between 10 a.m. to 12:00 noon on the same day.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here