Imphal: Former Manipur minister Okram Joy Singh, accompanied by three ex-MLAs namely RK Anand Singh, E Chand Singh and P Sharatchandra Singh met with Governor Anusuiya Uikey to present a memorandum advocating for a peaceful resolution to the ongoing unrest in the state.

The politicians urged the Centre to address the issues democratically and bring an end to the prevailing tensions as a New Year gift to the people.

The delegation emphasized the need to halt all forms of violence and suggested specific measures to restore peace, including the implementation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) with the base year set at 1951, a review of the Suspension-of-Operation Agreement with Chin-Kuki armed groups, and ensuring the free and safe movement of people and goods on national highways.

Additionally, they called for the prompt conduct of elections to Autonomous District Councils and other local self-government institutions, along with the creation of a Legislative Council for Manipur.

Furthermore, they urged both the Central and State governments to publish a White Paper on Manipur’s integrity, advocating for its discussion in the current session of Parliament.

In response, Governor Anusuiya Uikey assured the delegation that their suggestions had been noted and forwarded to the Centre on various occasions.

She disclosed her ongoing communication with the Prime Minister and Home Minister and committed to presenting the concerns raised by the delegation during her upcoming meeting in New Delhi.